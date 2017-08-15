Two more executives quit United States President Donald Trump’s business advisory panel on Monday after Merk’s chief executive officer said he was quitting the council, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The chief executive officers of sportswear retailer Under Armour and computer company Intel resigned after Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of pharmaceutical giant Merck, stepped down on Monday following the president’s response to the Charlottesville riots.

“Under Armour engages in sports, not politics,” CEO Kevin Plank said on Twitter. “I am appreciative for the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council.” Plank said “I love our country” and would “continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport, which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

urged American leaders to reject expressions of ‘hatred, bigotry and group supremacy’.

said, “I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing.” He added that “politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base” and that “many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them” - in perhaps an oblique reference to Trump.