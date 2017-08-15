Billionaire Bill Gates made his largest gift since 2000, giving away Microsoft shares accounting for 5% of his fortune, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. On June 6, Gates donated 640 crore shares valued at $4.6 billion (Rs 29,502 crore). The recipient of the gift has not been disclosed.

Previously, Gates gave away $16 billion (Rs 1.02 lakh crore) worth of Microsoft shares in 1999 and $5.1 billion (Rs 32,708 crore) in 2000. Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have given away about $35 billion (Rs 2.24 lakh crore) of stock since 1994.

Gates created the Giving Pledge in 2010 with billionaire investor Warren Buffet. The two were joined by 68 other businessmen who promised to give much of their wealth to charity.