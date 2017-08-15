Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday warned that his country could abandon its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers within hours if the United States kept imposing new sanctions on the country, Reuters reported.

“If America wants to go back to the experience [of imposing sanctions], Iran would certainly return in a short time – not a week or a month but within hours – to conditions more advanced than before the start of negotiations,” Rouhani said during a Parliament session.

In 2015, Iran had signed an agreement with the US, Russia, China and three other European countries in which it had agreed to limit its nuclear work in return for the lifting of most sanctions imposed on the country.

In early August, US President Donald Trump had signed into law new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Koreas. The sanctions in that Bill had targeted Iran’s missile programs as well as human rights abuses. In July, the US Treasury had imposed sanctions on six Iranian firms for their alleged role in developing a ballistic missile program after Tehran had launched a rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit.

Rouhani said on Tuesday that the new sanctions imposed by the US are a breach of that agreement.

“The world has clearly seen that under Trump, America has ignored international agreements and, in addition to undermining the [nuclear deal], has broken its word on the Paris agreement and the Cuba accord...and that the United States is not a good partner or a reliable negotiator,” Rouhani said.