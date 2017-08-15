Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-run government in Tamil Nadu and wondered why no one called for Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s resignation over alleged corruption. The actor said Indians cannot attain true freedom until they are freed from corruption.

If one state's CM should resign for a mishap & corruption under his govt. How come no party calls for resignation in TN. Enough crimes done — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 15, 2017

He was referring to the Opposition’s demand for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the death of more than 60 children at Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur.

In a series of tweets, he said that till there is no freedom from corruption, we are still slaves. He also invited those who are “brave enough to dare for a new freedom” to join him.

He added that his aim was for a better Tamil Nadu, and if the tools that must help achieve that – “the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and other political parties – are blunt, we must find others”.

This is not the first time the actor has spoken out against the political situation in Tamil Nadu. He has been critical of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for many months, inviting criticism from the government.