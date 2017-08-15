A look at the headlines right now:

We have to think of Badal Sakta Hai attitude, says PM Modi on 71st Independence Day: The prime minister pitched for a ‘New India movement’. Why has no one demanded CM’s resignation, asks Kamal Hassan: Indians cannot attain true freedom until they are freed from corruption, the actor tweeted. All citizens, irrespective of their religion, should be proud of being an Indian, says Chief Justice: JS Khehar said all citizens are equal and are neither inferior nor superior to anyone. Gujarat police book five for allegedly attacking Dalits over cattle skinning: The complainant said a mob of 20 people had assaulted his mother and him. Nawaz Sharif files three petitions in Supreme Court against Panama Papers verdict: In his appeal, Sharif argued that the July 28 decision by the five-judge bench should have been given by a three-member bench. Centre fines Reliance Industries and partners Rs 1,700 crore for not meeting gas production target: Dhirubhai-1 and 3 gas fields were supposed to produce 80 million standard cubic meters per day, but fell way short of their target. India’s trade deficit widens to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in July: India’s exports grew to $22.54 billion as compared to $21.68 billion during July 2016. Rescue workers find 270 bodies after mudslide in Sierra Leone, thousands more feared buried: Around 3,000 people are estimated to have lost their homes. Centre orders Google, Facebook, WhatsApp to remove Blue Whale Challenge game from their platforms: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that there had been instances of suicides while playing the game. Bill Gates gives away Microsoft shares worth $4.6 billion to charity: Gates and his wife Melinda have given away about $35 billion of stock since 1994.