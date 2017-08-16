Owners of two popular beach shacks in North Goa’s Anjuna village were arrested on Tuesday after a police team caught waiters and guests with drugs during a raid. Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Chandan Choudhury told IANS that Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies shack, and Rohan Shetty of Club Nyex have been taken into custody under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Besides, three tourists from Bengaluru were also picked up from Curlies shack after drugs were found on them, reported Times Now.

The arrests come after the police had launched a crackdown on rave parties and late-night music events across Goa. The crackdown was launched after two tourists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu had died of suspected drugs overdose at two separate nightclubs in Anjuna a few days ago.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the police crackdown on drugs, rave parties and late-night music events would continue. “Late night rave parties are illegal, and it is where drugs are consumed and distributed,” Parrikar had told reporters on the sidelines of an Independence Day function in Goa. “Rave parties on beaches or remote areas should be totally stopped.”