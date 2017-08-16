Indian troops on Tuesday reportedly foiled an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to enter Ladakh from the north bank of the Pyangong lake, unidentified officials told PTI. People’s Liberation Army soldiers attempted to enter the Indian side from two points – Finger Four and Finger Five – between 6 am and 9 am. This resulted in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to people on both sides, the officials added.

Indian soldiers had reportedly formed a human chain to stop the advancing Chinese troopers. The PLA personnel then began hurling stones at the Indian guards, who retaliated in return, reported PTI.

“There was a scuffle between the two sides, which included some stone pelting as well, after Indian soldiers blocked two attempts by People’s Liberation Army troops to enter Indian territory,” said an unidentified official, according to The Times of India. “Personnel from both sides received some injuries in the stone pelting. The rival troops later pulled back from the confrontation site after the customary banner drill under which both sides hold banners before stepping back to their respective positions.”

The Indian Army, however, refused to comment on the incident.

The incident comes at a time when India and China are locked in a diplomatic standoff for more than a month. Both nations have maintained that troops from the other country had transgressed into their territory in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam area.

Bilateral ties have been strained since the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in the region. New Delhi has made it clear that it will not allow China to construct a motorable road up to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction through the Doklam plateau.