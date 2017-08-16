At least 28 people were killed and more than 80 others injured in a triple suicide attacks on Tuesday in the Nigerian town of Mandarari, reported The Guardian. While one bomber blew herself up at a market in Mandarari, two others detonated their devices outside a nearby refugee camp.

“Three female bombers triggered their explosives outside the IDP [internally displaced persons) camp... killing 28 people and wounding 82 others,” said Baba Kura, a member of a vigilante force set up to fight jihadists. The toll could be as high as 30, according to Al-Jazeera.

Kura added that after the first explosion, “people were trying to close their shops when two other female bombers triggered their explosives, causing most of the casualties”.