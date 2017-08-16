Facebook is redesigning its News Feed to make it “more conversational and easier to read and navigate”, the company said on Tuesday. The changes will reflect on the social media website “over the coming weeks”.

With these updates, users will find it easier to spot direct replies in the comments section of posts and navigate through their News Feed. Increased colour contrast to make text more legible, updated like, comment, and share icons, larger link previews and circular profile pictures are among the other changes.

Facebook Newsroom

The social media giant, which owns Instagram, is also bringing about changes to the photo sharing website. Instagram users can have conversation threads in the comments section. “This update will make your feed an even better place to share interests, get inspired and connect with others,” the company said.

The updates are available on the iOS app for now, and will be available to Android users in the coming weeks.