The Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested six people for allegedly attacking Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s car with stones near Kala Pahar village in Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, reported the Hindustan Times. The police may also prosecute 150 more people for their alleged involvement in the attack.

While Modi had escaped unhurt, four vehicles in his convoy were reportedly damaged. He was on his way to attend the funeral of former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Achutanand Singh’s mother. Just minutes before the attack, Rahstriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had crossed the same stretch.

Modi alleged that RJD supporters had attacked the convoy as the area is known to be the party’s stronghold. However, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav dismissed speculations that any of his partymen was behind the attack. He said the allegation was an attempt to defame his party.

Yadav said the public was upset and angry after Nitish Kumar broke the grand alliance and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also blamed the police for failing to prevent the attack, especially when both Tejashwi Yadav and Modi had taken the same route.

Later, Tejashwi Yadav said the RJD could “never indulge in such an act as it believes in Gandhian principles”.