Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences has decided to not charge patients for tests that cost less than Rs 500. Several diagnostic procedures, such as X-rays, blood tests and ultrasounds, will not cost more than Rs 500 at the state-run institute.

“We realised that charges for several tests and procedures at AIIMS were minimal and generated nominal revenue,” Director Randeep Guleria told the Hindustan Times on Tuesday. “So we proposed to remove user charges for any test or procedure costing less than Rs 500.”

The hospital, which sees thousands of patients from across the country every day, has also decided to not levy admission and out-patient registration charges. These decisions are expected to be implemented within a few weeks.

The low cost of tests and treatments at AIIMS is one of the primary reasons the institute draws a sea of patients who cannot afford private hospitals.