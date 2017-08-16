Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Pragati Mehta has joined the party’s rival Janata Dal (United), ANI reported on Wednesday, adding to political tensions in Bihar.

This comes in the wake of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking up the political alliance known as the “Mahagathbandhan” in the state. He broke from the Congress, RJD and JD(U) alliance and resigned as the chief minister on July 26. He later allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was sworn in as the chief minister again. Kumar had said he was quitting because of the corruption charges against many leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

There have also been speculations of a rift between senior Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Kumar since then. On August 12, Yadav was replaced as the party leader in the Rajya Sabha.