The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a panel comprising two retired judges to examine the decision by a Special Investigation Team to close hundreds of cases in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots matter, ANI reported.

The panel has been asked to supervise if the closure of these cases was correct or not by reviewing all the cases and submitting a report within three months.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to submit records of the 199 cases that were closed by the Special Investigation team, which was formed in 2015 to probe the riots cases. The investigation team had closed down 199 of 293 cases as there was allegedly no trace of a victim or witness in most of those cases.

The riots broke out on November 1, 1984, after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. As many as 2,433 people had died in Delhi alone.