A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Non-profit urges PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi to quit Trump’s advisory council: Color of Change has launched the #QuitTheCouncil campaign to convince the CEOs of ‘public-facing companies’ to ‘leave this administration isolated’. Sensex closes 321 points higher, Nifty jumps 103 after opening flat: Banking shares traded up on both stock exchanges. Adani Group siphoned off Rs 1,500 crore to offshore accounts, claims customs intelligence agency: The conglomerate allegedly submitted inflated invoices related to an electricity project to transfer funds to a Vinod Adani-controlled company in Mauritius. Facebook and Instagram bring in updates to improve conversation threads in the comments section: Users will find it easier to spot direct replies with these changes. Centre extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical used in non-stick coating for cookware: The revenue department has imposed an anti-dumping duty of Rs 1,69,204 per tonne on imports of the product. Cambridge University, German app maker develop new high-quality exam to test English proficiency: Cambridge English exams are used in various countries, ranging from China to India to Latin America. Narayana Murthy urges top executives to practice austerity to cut costs: He also told employees to ask questions to improve a company’s efficiency and revenue.