The Narendra Modi government has extended the anti-dumping duty on chemical compound polytetraflouroethylene, which is manufactured in China, by five years, reported PTI on Wednesday. PTFE is used to in the non-stick coating for pans and other cookware.

The revenue department has imposed an anti-dumping duty of $2,637 (Rs 1,69,204) per tonne on imports of PTFE, a notification said. The anti-dumping duty was first imposed on PTFE in August 2011 and extended by one year in August 2016.

The revenue department said that a review of the anti-dumping duty concluded that “there is continued dumping of the product concerned from China, both in absolute terms and in relation to production and consumption in India causing injury to the domestic industry”. It said PTFE imports were also suppressing domestic prices of similar products.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told the Rajya Sabha on August 9 that anti-dumping duty was in force against 93 products concerning imports from China.