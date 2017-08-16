The Bombay High Court on Wednesday prohibited the Maharashtra government from allowing bullock cart races in the state until proper rules were framed to organise such events, PTI reported. The court granted the states two weeks to file an affidavit in connection with the matter.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by one Ajay Marathe of Pune against a bullock cart race scheduled for Thursday his district. The bench, consisting Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar, criticised the government for not having framed the rules for the race, as mentioned in the amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Maharashtra government’s council, however, claimed that the draft rules for the event were uploaded on the state website and that they were open to any kind of suggestions or objections, PTI reported.

During the budget session in April, the Maharashtra Assembly had passed a Bill legalising bullock cart races in the state. Traditionally, bullock cart races are part of the Pune Festival, which is organised during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Its supporters claim that the sport has been around for more than three centuries.

In January, the Tamil Nadu government had passed a Bill to legalise bull-taming games in the state, revoking the Supreme Court’s ban on the sport. The move marked a major victory for jallikattu supporters, who had launched statewide protests in Tamil Nadu against the ban.