The Canteen Stores Department, which supplies goods to defence personnel at concessional rates, is considering extending its services online, The Times of India reported on Wednesday. The retail network plans on executing its plans before Diwali this year in October.

The retailer wants to allow its 1.2 crore customers to buy fast moving consumer goods as soon as they are stocked at its Unit Retail Canteen’s shelves. Currently, the customer has to wait up to one year before availing newly launched products.

“We are working on shortening the time taken to launch new products,” chairperson of the board of administrations and general manager of CSD, Air Vice Marshal M Baladitya, told the English daily. “We are already in talks with leading FMCG companies like Hindustan Unilever and Procter & Gamble to ensure our customers get to sample their products as soon as they are launched.”

The CSD currently has 34 depots in India and is looking to expand. It recorded a Rs 17,000 crore turnover in fiscal year 2016-2017.

The CSD is also talking to consumer durable makers in the country to reduce the time lag in buying white goods. “Customers can choose what they want to buy and make an online payment directly to the white goods company via internet banking,” Baladitya said.