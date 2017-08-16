The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council on Wednesday asked channel Sony Television to reschedule the show Pehredaar Piya Ki to the 10 pm time slot, reported PTI. The council also asked the broadcaster to run a scroll during the show specifying that it does not promote child marriage.

The show depicts the marriage between a 10-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman who is appointed as his caretaker to protect him from potential harm.

The producers of the controversial show had said that the television serial is a work of fiction that does not promote child marriage. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani had asked the council to study objections to the show.

“We have not portrayed anything uncomfortable in the show and do not promote child marriage,” the show’s co-producer and creator, Shashi Mittal, said.

“It is very wrong that people are talking about banning the show,” Mittal said. “Most of the people who have signed the petition have not watched the show. But if they have signed it after watching the show, then it is their own personal decision.”