Tension was rife in Chinnanagal village in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district after a Dalit youth was allegedly stabbed to death by three men belonging to the Vanniyar caste on Sunday, reported The New Indian Express. Three battalions of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed in Chinnanagal, Thenkanimalai and KV Kuppam to prevent any untoward incident, the report added.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Elavarasan, who owned a poultry farm near Thenkani Malai, The Hindu reported. A few days ago, Elavarasan’s younger brother, who was on his way to the farm, was warned by Natarajan, a Vanniyar, against using the common passage on Canal Bund Road.

Elavarasan had then warned Natarajan to stay away from his family members. On Sunday evening, the victim, along with his friends, was on his way home to KV Kuppam on the same route. They were stopped by Natarajan and his friend, who are believed to have been in an inebriated state, The New Indian Express reported.

A spat is believed to have followed the meeting, during which Natarajan had allegedly stabbed Elavarasan. A case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was registered against the three accused, reported The Times of India.