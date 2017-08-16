Indian security forces killed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ayub Lelhari in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, state director general of police Shesh Paul Vaid said on Twitter. Lelhari was the Pulwama district commander of the LeT, the Hindustan Times reported.

Vaid said that Lelhari was one of the most wanted militants in the Valley, and that his death was a great success for the forces, reported ANI.

Ayub Lelhari district commander LeT eliminated in #Pulwama. Excellent work boys! — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 16, 2017

“Acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the village, joint cordon and search operations were launched by 47 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group of the state police,” an unidentified police officer said according to The Times of India. “As the cordon was being laid, the hiding terrorists fired upon the soldiers.” The official added that one policeman suffered bullet injuries in the resulting encounter.