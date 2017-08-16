A look at the headlines right now:

Gorakhpur child deaths were not caused by poor oxygen supply, claims central government team: Dr Harish Chellani claimed that there were fewer deaths at the hospital this year, when compared to 2016. ‘Not aware of it’, says Beijing official of alleged scuffle between Indian, Chinese troops in Ladakh: PLA soldiers allegedly attempted to enter the Indian side from two areas between 6 am and 9 am on Tuesday, resulting in stone pelting from both ends. Rohith Vemula had ‘his own problems’, did not commit suicide because he was expelled, says an HRD inquiry report: The committee set up by the HRD Ministry concluded that the expulsion order had been challenged in court and could not have led the PhD scholar to end his life. After cardiac stents, the government now caps prices of knee implants: The government has brought the price of the most commonly used implant down by 65%. Airline commanders will have to serve one-year notice period before quitting, says DGCA: However, the notice period may be reduced if the airline provides a No Objection Certificate to the pilot and accepts his resignation before time. Tension in Vellore’s Chinnanagal in Tamil Nadu after a Dalit man was allegedly stabbed to death: Personnel from the Rapid Action Force were deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident. Doordarshan denies reports that it blacked out Tripura CM Manik Sarkar’s speech on Independence Day: The network said that it had given ‘wide coverage’ to the chief minister’s programme and covered his speech for 12 minutes. Chennai school run by Rajinikanth’s wife Latha sealed for not paying rent worth Rs 2 crore: The management has decided to vacate the premises and moved the students temporarily to a school in Velachery. Broadcast council asks Sony to shift its show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ to 10 pm slot: The council also asked the broadcaster to run a scroll during the show specifying that it does not promote child marriage. At least 72 dead in Bihar floods, 343 relief camps set up for over 90,000: In Assam, the toll rose to 39 in the second wave of the deluge this month.