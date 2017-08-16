The big news: Probe team says Gorakhpur deaths were not for lack of oxygen, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: China said it was not aware of the alleged scuffle in Ladakh, and an inquiry report said Rohith Vemula committed suicide for personal reasons.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gorakhpur child deaths were not caused by poor oxygen supply, claims central government team: Dr Harish Chellani claimed that there were fewer deaths at the hospital this year, when compared to 2016.
- ‘Not aware of it’, says Beijing official of alleged scuffle between Indian, Chinese troops in Ladakh: PLA soldiers allegedly attempted to enter the Indian side from two areas between 6 am and 9 am on Tuesday, resulting in stone pelting from both ends.
- Rohith Vemula had ‘his own problems’, did not commit suicide because he was expelled, says an HRD inquiry report: The committee set up by the HRD Ministry concluded that the expulsion order had been challenged in court and could not have led the PhD scholar to end his life.
- After cardiac stents, the government now caps prices of knee implants: The government has brought the price of the most commonly used implant down by 65%.
- Airline commanders will have to serve one-year notice period before quitting, says DGCA: However, the notice period may be reduced if the airline provides a No Objection Certificate to the pilot and accepts his resignation before time.
- Tension in Vellore’s Chinnanagal in Tamil Nadu after a Dalit man was allegedly stabbed to death: Personnel from the Rapid Action Force were deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident.
- Doordarshan denies reports that it blacked out Tripura CM Manik Sarkar’s speech on Independence Day: The network said that it had given ‘wide coverage’ to the chief minister’s programme and covered his speech for 12 minutes.
- Chennai school run by Rajinikanth’s wife Latha sealed for not paying rent worth Rs 2 crore: The management has decided to vacate the premises and moved the students temporarily to a school in Velachery.
- Broadcast council asks Sony to shift its show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ to 10 pm slot: The council also asked the broadcaster to run a scroll during the show specifying that it does not promote child marriage.
- At least 72 dead in Bihar floods, 343 relief camps set up for over 90,000: In Assam, the toll rose to 39 in the second wave of the deluge this month.