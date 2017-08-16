The United States on Wednesday designated Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation. It also issued sanctions against the militant group, prohibiting Americans from conducting business with it and froze any assets the organisation may hold in the US.

“These designations seek to deny Hizbul Mujahideen the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks,” the US State Department said in a statement. “The Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014, explosives attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.”

On June 27, the Donald Trump administration had designated Syed Salahuddin (pictured above), the Hizbul Mujahideen chief, a “specially designated global terrorist”.