Veteran photographer S Paul died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported. He was 88. His family members said Paul had undergone a surgery a few days ago.

“My father’s whole life revolved around photography,” said his son Neeraj Paul. “He would have his camera with him even when he went from one room to another. Even in his last days, when he was semi-conscious, he would ask us about his lenses.”

Born in Jhang in Pakistan in 1929, Paul and his family moved to Shimla after the partition. A self-taught photographer, Paul had discovered his passion for the camera as a teenager. He worked with The Indian Express for over two decades before retiring in 1989. His brother Raghu Rai is also a big name in the world of photography.