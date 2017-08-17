The big news: US names Hizbul Mujahideen a terrorist organisation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Trump ended his business councils after CEOs quit over his Charlottesville remarks, and India and China reportedly held a flag meeting.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US lists Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation, issues sanctions: The Donald Trump administration had listed the Kashmiri militant group’s chief Syed Salahuddin a ‘specially designated global terrorist’ in June.
- Trump disbands business councils after CEOs quit in protest against his remarks on Charlottesville: The violent clashes in Virginia had left one woman dead and several others injured.
- Indian and Chinese troops hold flag meeting after Ladakh scuffle, say reports: The meeting was held even as Beijing’s Foreign Ministry had said it did not have any information about the alleged Chinese incursion.
- Law Ministry clears Ordinance to exempt Tamil Nadu students from taking Neet for a year: The Union Home Ministry needs to give a ‘prior consent’, after which the Ordinance will be signed by the governor.
- Sohail Mahmood takes charge as Pakistan’s high commissioner to India after Abdul Basit retires: Basit’s tenure was scheduled to end in April 2018.
- Veteran photographer S Paul dies at 88: He worked with ‘The Indian Express’ for over two decades before retiring in 1989.
- Gorakhpur child deaths were not caused by poor oxygen supply, claims central government team: Dr Harish Chellani claimed that there were fewer deaths at the hospital this year, when compared to 2016.
- Rohith Vemula had ‘his own problems’, did not commit suicide because he was expelled, says an HRD inquiry report: The committee set up by the HRD Ministry concluded that the expulsion order had been challenged in court and could not have led the PhD scholar to end his life.
- Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ayub Lelhari killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama, say police: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid called the encounter a great success for the Indian security forces.
- Broadcast council asks Sony to shift its show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ to 10 pm slot: The council also asked the broadcaster to run a scroll during the show specifying that it does not promote child marriage.