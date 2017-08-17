A look at the headlines right now:

US lists Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation, issues sanctions: The Donald Trump administration had listed the Kashmiri militant group’s chief Syed Salahuddin a ‘specially designated global terrorist’ in June. Trump disbands business councils after CEOs quit in protest against his remarks on Charlottesville: The violent clashes in Virginia had left one woman dead and several others injured. Indian and Chinese troops hold flag meeting after Ladakh scuffle, say reports: The meeting was held even as Beijing’s Foreign Ministry had said it did not have any information about the alleged Chinese incursion. Law Ministry clears Ordinance to exempt Tamil Nadu students from taking Neet for a year: The Union Home Ministry needs to give a ‘prior consent’, after which the Ordinance will be signed by the governor. Sohail Mahmood takes charge as Pakistan’s high commissioner to India after Abdul Basit retires: Basit’s tenure was scheduled to end in April 2018. Veteran photographer S Paul dies at 88: He worked with ‘The Indian Express’ for over two decades before retiring in 1989. Gorakhpur child deaths were not caused by poor oxygen supply, claims central government team: Dr Harish Chellani claimed that there were fewer deaths at the hospital this year, when compared to 2016. Rohith Vemula had ‘his own problems’, did not commit suicide because he was expelled, says an HRD inquiry report: The committee set up by the HRD Ministry concluded that the expulsion order had been challenged in court and could not have led the PhD scholar to end his life. Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ayub Lelhari killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama, say police: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid called the encounter a great success for the Indian security forces. Broadcast council asks Sony to shift its show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ to 10 pm slot: The council also asked the broadcaster to run a scroll during the show specifying that it does not promote child marriage.