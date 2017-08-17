Indian and Chinese Army officials reportedly held a flag meeting in Chusul sector of Leh on Wednesday, a day after Indian troops had foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Ladakh, an unidentified official told the Hindustan Times. The meeting was reportedly held to defuse the tension between the two nations, according to Deccan Herald. However, details of the meeting were not available.

“The Chinese side has sought a flag meeting in the area with the Indians to discuss matter,” the official said, according to the Hindustan Times. This came even as Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said she did not have any information about an alleged Chinese incursion in Ladakh.

On Tuesday, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army had tried to enter the Indian side from two points – Finger Four and Finger Five – between 6 am and 9 am, resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to troops on both sides.