Twenty-five passengers on board the Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express were robbed of valuables worth Rs 10-Rs 15 lakh on Wednesday early morning, reported PTI. The thieves targeted seven AC-II tier and AC-III tier coaches between 2 am and 3 am when the train was near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Railway Ministry.

Passengers realised they had been robbed when they found their emptied purses and handbags near the toilets and vestibules in the morning when the train arrived at Rajasthan’s Kota junction.

Eleven First Information Reports were later lodged with the Government Railway Police at the Nizamuddin Station. In the FIRs, the passengers complained of missing cash, iPhones and essential documents, like Aadhaar card. Some even claimed to have been drugged, as they all slept soundly during the robbery.

The ministry plans to interrogate a three-member Railway Police Force team that was on board the train when the robbery happened. “The ministry is coordinating with the respective GRP in the matter,” said Anil K Saxena, the spokesperson of the Indian Railways.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu called it an unfortunate incident. “Earlier, instances of dacoity have been reported and they are coming down now,” he said. “We are taking all necessary steps. CCTV cameras are being installed in coaches to keep a check on such incidents.”