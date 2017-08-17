HBO’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts were hacked on Wednesday night, reported Variety. A message saying, “Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security - ourmine .org -> Contact.”” was posted on both the social media websites.

BREAKING: Yet another hack problem for HBO tonight...this time to it's social media accounts https://t.co/oCRuBsqx1e pic.twitter.com/AM1g7dHL0E — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) August 17, 2017

Later, another tweet said, “let’s make #HBOHacked trending!” However, an HBO spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

The accounts for several shows were also hacked, True Blood, Veep and Last Week Tonight, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Twitter account for “Game of Thrones” was also compromised.

OurMine has previously hacked the Twitter accounts of Netflix, Marvel and Google, though it has never acted beyond taking over the pages.

HBO has been facing major cybersecurity problems in the past week, with an episode from its most popular show, Games of Thrones, getting leaked and aired ahead of time in Spain.