The Delhi High Court on Wednesday set aside a Directorate General of Civil Aviation order that allowed private airlines to charge a fixed Rs 100 per kg fee for excess checked-in baggage, for each kilo between 15kg and 20 kg, reported PTI.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Wednesday allowed an appeal of the Federation of Indian Airlines, which said that the excess baggage charges should be determined by market forces. Private airlines had been been allowed to charge Rs 100 per extra kg up to 20 kg, as against their earlier rates, which ranged from Rs 220 to Rs 350, according to the DGCA’s June 10, 2016 circular. Now, the airlines can revert to the rates they were charging before. The DGCA also said the airlines can now fix their own rates beyond 20 kg.

The circular had come into effect from July 1, 2016. However, the court had not stayed it or deferred the date of implementation then.

Currently, most domestic carriers allow free checked-in baggage up to 15 kg. Air India allows free baggage upto 23kg.