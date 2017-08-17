Volatility gripped the markets during the last few minutes of the closing session on Thursday, which led to it erasing almost all of the gains it made during the day. Both indices, however, managed to end the day in green, with marginal gains. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex closed 24.57 points ahead at 31,795.46, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty was up 6.85 points at 9,904.15.

During the morning trade session, the market sentiment was largely boosted by sustained capital inflows from domestic financial institutions and retail investors.

Infosys, Coal India, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta were the top gainers on both indices, while Cipla, ACC, Adani Ports, Maruti and Kotak Bank were the top losers.

The Asian market was relatively upbeat. While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 0.14%, Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.32%.