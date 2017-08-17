Two senior Gujarat Police officers accused in a number of fake encounter cases told the Supreme Court on Thursday that they will resign from their posts, PTI reported.

Both the officers – NK Amin and TA Barot – were accused in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case. Amin, currently the superintendent of police of the Mahisagar district in Gujarat, also faced trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case but was acquitted.

Barot was accused for killing Sadiq Jamal. He is the deputy superintendent of police with the Western Railways at Vadodara.

Fake encounters

In June 2004, Ishrat Jahan and three others were killed in an alleged encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Police had claimed that the four had terror links and were conspiring to kill Narendra Modi, who was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time. However, a special investigation team set up by the High Court had found the encounter to be fake. After this, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Jamal was killed for similar reasons in 2003.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh, who had cases of arms smuggling and murder against him, was killed in November 2005, while in police custody. A year later, his associate, Prajapati, who had witnessed Sheikh’s killing, was shot dead by the police.