The Delhi High Court was put on high alert on Thursday morning after the police received an anonymous call claiming that a bomb had been placed on the court premises, reported NDTV. The call was later declared a hoax.

The Police Control Room received the threat around 10.45 am allegedly from North East Delhi from a number registered in West Uttar Pradesh. The caller purportedly said a bomb had been placed on the court premises, and the blast would take place within an hour. The phone has been turned off since the call was made.

The Delhi Police, Swat teams, fire tenders and bomb disposal squad were sent to the spot. Security forces searched the court complex, but court proceedings continued normally.

The police have yet to trace the call to the PCR from the Bhajanpur area.