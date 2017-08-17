La La Land star Emma Stone is now the highest paid actress in the world, according to a Forbes list. The list, compiled based on data from market research firms Nielsen, ComScore and movie database IMDB, has pegged the 28-year-old actress’ earnings between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, at $26 million.

“Stone has her earnings from the movie-musical to thank for the bulk of her payday,” Forbes said. The film had grossed $445.3 million globally.

The other actresses on the list are Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Emma Watson, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Amy Adams. About 60% of the actresses in this year’s list are above the age of 40, and the top 10 highest-paid actresses in the world together earn $172.5 million, Forbes reported.

Though the list examines actresses from across the world, there were no stars from Asia this year. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had ranked 10 in 2016.