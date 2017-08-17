The business wrap: HDFC cuts its savings interest rate like six other banks, and 8 other top stories
Other headlines: Indian stock exchanges closed flat, erasing the day’s gains, and knee implants will now cost 65% less.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- HDFC becomes the seventh bank to reduce its savings account interest rate: However, customers maintaining deposits above Rs 50 lakh will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum.
- Sensex, Nifty close flat after erasing day’s gains: Infosys and Coal India were the best performers on both indices.
- After cardiac stents, the government now caps prices of knee implants: The government has brought the price of the most commonly used implant down by 65%.
- Centre plans to sell pharmaceuticals, LED bulbs, IT services at state-owned petrol pumps: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this would enable the growth of non-fuel retail businesses.
- States must rope in private players to get Centre’s help for new metro rail projects, says government: This new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
- Airline commanders will have to serve one-year notice period before quitting, says DGCA: Fliers will now have to pay more as the Delhi High Court has set aside the rule capping excess baggage fee at Rs 100 per kg.
- Telecom authority wants an industry body of cloud service providers to regulate the sector: It has also suggested that the government amend the legal assistance treaties signed with foreign countries so make it easier to lawfully intercept data.
- No orders from Tata Group in 2015-16, new directive on cutting ties irrelevant, says Shapoorji Pallonji: In November 2013, Cyrus Mistry had told Tata companies to stop giving new projects to Shapoorji Pallonji, the group said.
- I will sell my own house to pay the flat buyers, Unitech MD tells the Supreme Court, seeks bail: ‘If I am kept in judicial custody, the entire company will collapse,’ Sanjay Chandra told the court.