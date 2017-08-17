A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

HDFC becomes the seventh bank to reduce its savings account interest rate: However, customers maintaining deposits above Rs 50 lakh will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum. Sensex, Nifty close flat after erasing day’s gains: Infosys and Coal India were the best performers on both indices. After cardiac stents, the government now caps prices of knee implants: The government has brought the price of the most commonly used implant down by 65%. Centre plans to sell pharmaceuticals, LED bulbs, IT services at state-owned petrol pumps: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this would enable the growth of non-fuel retail businesses. States must rope in private players to get Centre’s help for new metro rail projects, says government: This new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Airline commanders will have to serve one-year notice period before quitting, says DGCA: Fliers will now have to pay more as the Delhi High Court has set aside the rule capping excess baggage fee at Rs 100 per kg. Telecom authority wants an industry body of cloud service providers to regulate the sector: It has also suggested that the government amend the legal assistance treaties signed with foreign countries so make it easier to lawfully intercept data. No orders from Tata Group in 2015-16, new directive on cutting ties irrelevant, says Shapoorji Pallonji: In November 2013, Cyrus Mistry had told Tata companies to stop giving new projects to Shapoorji Pallonji, the group said. I will sell my own house to pay the flat buyers, Unitech MD tells the Supreme Court, seeks bail: ‘If I am kept in judicial custody, the entire company will collapse,’ Sanjay Chandra told the court.