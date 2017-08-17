Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that a one-person enquiry commission will investigate the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, ANI reported. The commission will be constituted under a retired judge.

Palaniswami also said that Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence will be converted into a memorial.

The rival faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, welcomed the state government’s move. “Delighted to welcome two key moves by Palaniswami to set up judicial enquiry into Amma’s expiry and to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial,” AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan said on Twitter.

Pandiarajan further said it was time to now “transparently negotiate the merger” between the two factions.

Her(Jayalalithaa) Poes Garden residence in Chennai will be made into a memorial: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2017

Delighted to welcome 2 key moves by #EPS to set up judicial enquiry into Amma's expiry & to convert Veda Nilayam into Memorial!#UnitedAdmk — Pandiarajan K (@mafoikprajan) August 17, 2017

Victory for #OPS dharma yuddham ! All 3 key demands by OPS met decisively ! Time to transparently negotiate for merger !#UnitedAdmk — Pandiarajan K (@mafoikprajan) August 17, 2017

On August 10, the Palaniswami camp had rejected the appointment of TTV Dinakaran as the deputy party general secretary. The Panneerselvam faction had laid out conditions for a merger between the two factions – first, that VK Sasikala and Dinakaran be removed from the party, and that a judicial probe be launched into Jayalalithaa’s death.