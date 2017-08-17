Social media networks Twitter and LinkedIn, music service Spotify and security firm Cloudfare removed the accounts of white supremacists from their platforms on Thursday, Reuters reported. This was in response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the United States, which turned violent and led to a woman’s death. A car had rammed into a number of people protesting peacefully against the demonstration.

Earlier this week, Facebook, Google and web hosting company GoDaddy had blocked such hate groups.

On Wednesday, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook also criticised US President Donald Trump’s statements blaming anti-racism activists and white supremacists equally for the violence in Charlottesville, reported Recode. Trump had said that there were “many sides” to the incident, and that he was not putting anyone on a moral plane.

“Like so many of you, equality is at the core of my beliefs and values,” Cook said in a note to Apple employees. “What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country. Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked, it destroys everything in its path.”

Cook also announced that Apple will donate $1 million (around Rs 6.4 crore) each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. The company also has plans to match two-for-one their donations to human rights groups till September 30, Cook’s note said.

On Wednesday, Trump disbanded two business advisory councils after the chief executive officers of several top corporates quit over his handling of the recent violent clashes.