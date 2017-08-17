The 10-year-old girl, whose abortion plea the Supreme Court had denied though her uncle raped her, delivered a baby at a government hospital in Chandigarh through a caesarian section, PTI reported on Thursday. The baby is slightly underweight, the doctor who operated on the girl said.

“The girl delivered a baby through C-section this morning,” Dr Dasari Harish, who heads the panel constituted to treat the girl, said. “The infant’s weight is 2.2 kg and it has been admitted to the neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. The girl is stable and will be kept in a separate room.”

Harish described the C-section surgery as “uneventful” but added that it was a high-risk pregnancy. “We hope the baby also recovers,” Harish said. A team of doctors was involved in delivering the child. The team includes three gynaecologists, an anaesthetist, a neonatologist and a paediatrician.”

The Chandigarh administration will bear the expenses of the girl’s treatment.

