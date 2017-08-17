Chandigarh: 10-year-old rape survivor delivers baby after Supreme Court denies abortion
The doctor, heading the panel constituted to treat the girl, said the baby was slightly underweight and had been taken to the neo-natal ICU.
The 10-year-old girl, whose abortion plea the Supreme Court had denied though her uncle raped her, delivered a baby at a government hospital in Chandigarh through a caesarian section, PTI reported on Thursday. The baby is slightly underweight, the doctor who operated on the girl said.
“The girl delivered a baby through C-section this morning,” Dr Dasari Harish, who heads the panel constituted to treat the girl, said. “The infant’s weight is 2.2 kg and it has been admitted to the neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. The girl is stable and will be kept in a separate room.”
Harish described the C-section surgery as “uneventful” but added that it was a high-risk pregnancy. “We hope the baby also recovers,” Harish said. A team of doctors was involved in delivering the child. The team includes three gynaecologists, an anaesthetist, a neonatologist and a paediatrician.”
The Chandigarh administration will bear the expenses of the girl’s treatment.