The National Association of Software and Services Companies and the Data Security Council of India have recommended setting up a website or hotline to identify the sources of the Blue Whale Challenge, which has allegedly led to the deaths of a number of children in India, PTI reported on Thursday.

“We have reached out to the Ministry of Women and Child Development to issue alerts to parents, schools and colleges and recommended that it activate a hotline or web portal to receive tip-offs to identify sources of the game,” Nasscom and DSCI said in a statement.

The two bodies also said they had issued an advisory to their member companies to take steps to “annihilate the danger posed by this game”.

On August 15, the Centre had ordered Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to remove the controversial Blue Whale Challenge from their online platforms. The development followed a petition from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, which demanded a ban on the online game.

The Blue Whale Challenge is believed to assign players various tasks during a 50-day period and ends with the player committing suicide.