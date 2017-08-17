The big news: Tamil Nadu CM orders judicial probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The TMC won all seven West Bengal civic bodies, and Maneka Gandhi asked Sushma Swaraj to rescue a 16-year-old girl married to an Omani sheikh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders judicial inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam camp said the party’s warring factions can now negotiate a merger ‘transparently’.
- Trinamool Congress wins all seven West Bengal civic bodies: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won six out of 148 wards, emerged in second place.
- Maneka Gandhi asks Sushma Swaraj to rescue 16-year-old girl married to an Omani sheikh for Rs 5 lakh: The teenager’s mother has alleged that the man said he would send her daughter back to India if his money was returned.
- 10-year-old rape survivor delivers baby after Supreme Court denies abortion: The doctor, heading the panel constituted to treat the girl, said the baby was slightly underweight and had been taken to the neo-natal ICU.
- Chinese state media mocks India on Doklam standoff: The video accused India of trespassing into Chinese territory, violating conventions, not knowing what is right and what is wrong and hijacking Bhutan.
- Kolkata court discharges GJM chief Bimal Gurung in Madan Tamang murder case: The counsel for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader argued that he was in Kalimpong the day the crime was committed.
- At Sharad Yadav’s conclave, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi calls for Opposition unity to defeat the BJP: The party vice president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the public.
- Cannot stop Janmashtami celebrations at police stations as I can’t curb namaz on roads, says Yogi Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said prayers may improve the police system.
- 11 more die in Assam floods, toll rises to 32 in West Bengal: The deluge has affected 110 blocks and 1,151 panchayats in Bihar.
- Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament as part of her campaign to get them banned: Attorney General George Brandis stressed that the veil will not be banned in the country.