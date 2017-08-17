Several people were injured on Thursday after a van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona’s Ramblas tourist area in Spain. According to local reports, 13 people were killed in the incident and around 20 to 25 others were injured, AP reported.

The Catalan Police said they were treating the “massive crash” as a terrorist attack. “The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated,” they said. The driver of the vehicle is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Meanwhile, two armed men have reportedly sought cover in a bar in Barcelona’s city centre, and gunshots were heard in the La Boqueria Market area. It is not immediately clear whether the incidents were related and whether the gunmen were driving the van that mowed people down in Ramblas, local newspaper El Periodico reported.

Emergency services urged civilians to stay away from the area around Plaça Catalunya and also ordered metro and train stations to be closed, BBC reported.

“There was a loud noise, and everybody ran for cover,” said 20-year-old student Marc Esparcia. “There were a lot people, lots of families [at the site]. This is one of the most visited sites in Barcelona.”