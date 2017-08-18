The Islamic State group claimed the Thursday’s attack in Barcelona in which 13 people were killed and more than 100 others injured, reported AFP. The IS group’s propaganda agency Amaq said their soldiers carried out the attack.

The police said they have arrested two suspects, identified as a Spaniard and a Moroccan. However, the driver of the van that ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area was still on the run.

“We’re united in grief,” Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a televised address. “Above all we’re united in the firm intention to defeat those who want to take our values and way of life from us.” Catalonia’s Regional Interior Minister Joaquim Forn said the toll may rise further.

On Friday early morning, the police said they shot dead “five suspected terrorists” in a “possible terrorist attack” in Cambrils, about 120 km south of Barcelona. However, the police did not confirm if the shooting was linked to the Barcelona attack. The police believe that they thwarted another possible attack, reported BBC.

United States President Donald Trump said they will offer all help to Barcelona. “Be tough & strong, we love you!,” he said on Twitter. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with the victims of the “tragic attack”.

No Indian casualty in Barcelona attack

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that there was no report of any Indian casualty in the Barcelona attack. “I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain…as of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty,” she said on Twitter.

Spain’s civil protection agency said the victims included nationals from France, Venezuela, Australia, Ireland, Peru, Algeria and China. Belgium said one of its citizens had died in the attack while The Hague claimed three Dutch nationals were injured. A Greek diplomat also said three of its citizens had been wounded, reported AFP.