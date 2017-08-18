The Bharatiya Janata Party received Rs 705.81 crore out of the total Rs 956.77 crore that corporate houses donated to five political parties between 2012-13 and 2015-16, a report by Delhi-based non-profit firm Association for Democratic Reforms revealed on Thursday.

The right-wing party received the lion’s share from 2,987 corporate donors. The Congress was the next big beneficiary, receiving Rs 198.16 crore from 167 business houses. The Nationalist Congress Party received Rs 50.73 crore, Communist party of India (Marxist) Rs 1.89 crore and CPI Rs 0.18 crore.

Trusts and business houses dealing in real estate, mining, construction and exports/imports made the most donations to the BJP. Satya Electoral Trust was the top donor to the BJP, the Congress, and the NCP.

Donations without PAN details and addresses

Political parties had to provide to the Election Commission details of the donor’s name, address, permanent account number, mode of payment and the amount contributed.

However, the report revealed that the PAN details were not mentioned in a total of 1,933 donations. National parties also received “Rs 355.08 crore from 1,546 donations which did not have address details in the contribution form,” said the report, adding 99% of the donations with missing PAN details and addresses belonged to the BJP.