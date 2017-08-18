A look at the headlines right now:

Islamic State claims responsibility for Barcelona attack that killed 13, injured 100: Hours later, the police said they shot dead four suspected militants in another ‘possible terrorist attack’ in Cambrils city. Japanese ambassador to India says no one should try to change status quo by force: He said Tokyo has been watching the situation very closely as the ongoing crisis can affect the stability of the entire region. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders judicial inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam camp said the party’s warring factions can now negotiate a merger ‘transparently’. BJP got the lion’s share of corporate donations, says Association for Democratic Reforms report: The party received Rs 705.81 crore out of the total Rs 956.77 crore that business houses donated to five political outfits between 2012-13 and 2015-16. Maneka Gandhi asks Sushma Swaraj to rescue 16-year-old girl married to an Omani sheikh for Rs 5 lakh: The teenager’s mother has alleged that the man said he would send her daughter back to India if his money was returned. At Sharad Yadav’s conclave, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi calls for Opposition unity to defeat the BJP: The party vice president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the public. Trinamool Congress wins all seven West Bengal civic bodies: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won six out of 148 wards, emerged in second place. Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament as part of her campaign to get them banned: Attorney General George Brandis stressed that the veil will not be banned in the country. 11 more die in Assam floods, toll rises to 32 in West Bengal: The deluge has affected 110 blocks and 1,151 panchayats in Bihar. Ten-year-old rape survivor delivers baby after Supreme Court denies abortion: The doctor, heading the panel constituted to treat the girl, said the baby was slightly underweight and had been taken to the neo-natal ICU.