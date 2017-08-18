Japanese ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Thursday supported Delhi’s stand of engaging in dialogue through diplomatic channels with China to find a solution to the Doklam standoff, reported The Times of India. He said Japan has been watching the situation very closely as the ongoing standoff can affect the stability of the entire region.

“As far as India’s role is concerned, we understand that India is involved in this incident based on bilateral agreements with Bhutan,” he said, according to The Times of India. “External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has made it clear that India would continue to engage with dialogue through diplomatic channels with China to find a mutually acceptable solution. We consider this attitude towards peaceful resolution important.”

He said there should be no attempt to change the status quo on the ground by force. “What’s important in disputed areas is that all parties involved do not resort to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, and resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner.”

His comments come a month ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India. Abe will be in India from September 13 to September 15.

The Sikkim standoff

India and China are currently locked in a diplomatic standoff. Both nations have maintained that troops from the other country had transgressed into their territory in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam area.

Bilateral ties have been strained since the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in the region. New Delhi has made it clear that it will not allow China to construct a motorable road up to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction through the Doklam plateau.