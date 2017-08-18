Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah met 31 of the party leaders in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reported The Indian Express. Unidentified officials said the BJP has set itself a target of winning more than 350 seats and is eyeing the 115-plus seats it has never won before.

Unidentified party members told The Times of India that the BJP could lose about 50 to 60 seats it won in 2014 and was targeting at least 115 new seats to compensate for that. The constituencies it is eyeing are spread across eastern, north-eastern and southern parts of the country.

Shah also assigned a cluster of five seats each to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister JP Nadda, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

The meeting, chaired by Shah, was attended by eight Union ministers. The party made a presentation at the gathering, asking for feedback and suggestions from state units to strengthen the BJP.

The BJP had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.