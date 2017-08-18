The National Green Tribunal on Thursday fined seven plush hotels in New Delhi for violating the solid waste management rules, PTI reported.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on Hotel Leela Venture Ltd, Fraser Suites, Royal Plaza and Mahagun Hotels Pvt Ltd, Rs 2.50 lakh on Park Inn and Rs 2 lakh each on Chhatarpur-based Radiance Motel and Golden Petal Hotel and Banquet for failing to properly manage waste and treat sewage.

The tribunal asked them to deposit 25% of the fine amount with the Central Pollution Control Board, and the rest of the amount with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee within two weeks.

The NGT also asked the hotels to install sewage treatment plants within four weeks, and ensure that those function properly on a regular basis. They also directed the hotels to install anti-pollution devices.

Earlier, the tribunal had penalised Taj Palace, Taj Vivanta hotels, Zorba Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Crown Plaza in Mayur Vihar, the Lalit and Hotel Metropolitan, Mayur Vihar-based Holiday Inn and GK Motel Pvt Ltd.