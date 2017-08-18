The Central Board of Excise and Customs on Thursday extended the deadline for businesses to file their Goods and Services Tax returns for July till August 28, reported Mint. The agency said the additional time applies only for companies claiming credit. These taxpayers, however, will have to settle their tax liability by the earlier deadline of August 20.

This extra time to file GST returns and claiming tax credits was given because the Trans 1 form to claim the credit was unavailable on the portal. “Concerns have been raised about the form for claiming transitional input tax credit not being available on the GST Network website,” the CBEC said in a statement. “In view of this, a small window of opportunity is being given to all the taxpayers.”

The board said the form will be available on the GSTN website from August 21.