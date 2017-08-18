Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said at least 24 people had been hospitalised after chlorine gas leaked at Dehradun’s Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan on Thursday. Four rescue workers, a fireman and his son, as well as four civilians, including three children, fell unconscious after a gas cylinder burst, Jagran reported.

The victims were taken to Doon Hospital in Dehradun, but had to be shifted to other hospitals in the region because of a lack of oxygen supply at the institute. While the children were taken to Mahant Indresh Hospital, the rescue workers were taken to CMI Hospital.

The chlorine gas cylinders that leaked were meant to be used to purify drinking water. Following the disaster, fire personnel brought the situation under control by disposing of the gas cylinders into water.

The chief minister said he was monitoring the situation, and that a team of doctors had been deployed to assist with treatment.