The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two men (pictured above) for stalking a media professional late on Wednesday. The 25-year-old journalist was on her way back home from an assignment at 1 am when the two men chased her autorickshaw on a two-wheeler for nearly 3 km from Andheri to Juhu, reported the Hindustan Times.

The woman had got into an autorickshaw at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri (West) when the two men started riding their scooter next to her ride. While one man allegedly made lewd gestures at her, the other asked her to join them. The journalist said the two men continued to follow her vehicle even after she warned them about calling the police.

“They were constantly trying to stop my auto,” she said. “I clicked their photo and called 100. I immediately received a call back from the police.”

She said the men were laughing when she clicked their photo. The officer on the phone directed her to a route towards the next police checkpoint. She claimed even her auto driver was initially chatting with the two men, but sped ahead once she threatened him with police action.

The accused stopped chasing her once they spotted a police checkpoint near Juhu Circle and fled towards Vile Parle. “The police called me three times to check whether I had reached home safely,” she said. “A lot of times, women do not speak about such issues and that is why these people go scot-free.”

The journalist later posted photos of the two men on Facebook and requested people to help her identify them. The Mumbai Police arrested the two men on Thursday night with the help of the photograph, which also showed the registration number of the two-wheeler.