The Supreme Court on Friday directed former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 23 for questioning in a corruption case, reported PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud said Karti Chidambaram’s lawyer can accompany him at the CBI headquarters, but will not be allowed in the room during the interrogation. The judges also gave the CBI the freedom to question him as many times as it wanted till August 28, the date of the next hearing.

On August 14, the Supreme Court had stayed the Madras High Court’s order suspending a lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram. The apex court’s order was based on a plea by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre that challenged the lower court’s direction to stay the lookout notice against the politician.

On July 18, the CBI had had issued a notice under Section 10B of the Passport Act to prevent Karti Chidambaram from leaving the country. Karti Chidambaram had moved the Madras High Court against the lookout notice on August 4, after which it had stayed the notice on August 10.