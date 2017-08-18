Three people lost their lives after a bridge in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed amid a worsening flood situation in the state. A video capturing the collapse went viral as it shows a raging river uproot a tree before destroying the bridge.

Reports on the toll in the deluge vary between around 100 and 120. At least 98 lakh people in 16 districts have been affected by the floods. The government has postponed examinations and cancelled several trains plying through the region.

The flooding has spread to the districts of Saharsa and Khagaria, Disaster Management Department Special Secretary Anirudh Kumar said. The Health Department has announced a toll-free number – 104 – to provide information on the floods.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain over South Bihar for the next week, but reduced downpour over the rest of the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh conducted an aerial survey of Gopalganj, Bagha and Bettiah in West Champaran and Raxual and Motihari in East Champaran.